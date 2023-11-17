New Music Friday: André 3000, 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox and more

From surprise albums to long-awaited joint projects and fresh love singles, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, Welcome 2 Collegrove -- After weeks of promos and album teases, the iconic rappers join forces for their new collaborative LP, which features 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous and more.

André 3000, New Blue Sun -- The Outkast rapper made his long-awaited return with his debut, rapless solo album. A surprise to many fans, the eight-song project, complete with zero lyrics, is built almost entirely around woodwind instruments.

Queen Naija, After the Butterflies -- The first since her debut, misunderstood, the YouTube-turned-mainstream singer dropped off her latest collection, a 10-track EP "that explores love, heartbreak and everything in between."

Leslie Odom Jr., When a Crooner Dies -- After previewing a few tracks, the multihyphenate delivered his first full-length album of all newly penned music since 2019.

Tory Lanez, Alone at Prom Deluxe -- While currently serving his 10-year prison sentence, the Canadian rapper adds 10 new tracks as the extended version of his sixth studio album. The album cover features his friend and model Alexa Alita, who reportedly passed away earlier this year.

Ari Lennox, "Get Close" -- Often referred to as the first lady of Dreamville, the D.C. native unleashed her latest love single, the first since 2022's highly acclaimed age/sex/location.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Jack Harlow -- "Lovin on Me"

--Loui ft. NLE Choppa -- "No Distractions"

--Mariah the Scientist -- "Out of Luck"

--Chris Brown ft. Future -- "That's on You"

--Rick Ross & Meek Mill ft. Beam -- "Go to Hell"

--Lil Durk -- "Smurk Carter"

--Armani White --"Breathe"

--Toosii -- "Suffice"

--Lady London ft. Tink -- "Way Too Much"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.