New Music Friday: Summer Walker, City Girls, Nicki Minaj and more

From long-awaited follow-up albums to deluxe projects and a collection for kids, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

City Girls, Raw -- After performing two hits from the new project at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami duo dropped off their third studio project with features from Lil Durk, Juicy J, Usher and more.

Summer Walker, Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) -- In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Last Day of Summer, which housed the original "Girls Need Love," Summer released a five-track collection, including different versions of the song featuring Victoria Monét, Tyla and Tink.

Brian McKnight, McKnighttime Lullabies -- Inspired by the birth of his baby boy in January, the 53-year-old singer dedicated his new collection of R&B songs to parents and children everywhere.

Flo Milli, "BGC" -- The Alabama native delivered her new song — the title an abbreviation for Bad Girls Club — which will appear on her upcoming second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay.

Nicki Minaj, "For all the Barbz" -- The Queen Barb took a stab at Drake & Chief Keef's "All the Parties" with the new single ahead of the release of Pink Friday 2 in November.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Drake ft. 21 Savage -- "Calling for You"

--Rick Ross & Meek Mill -- "Lyrical Eazy"

--Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz -- "Presha"

--J. Brown -- "My Whole Heart"

--The Weeknd, Jennie & Lily-Rose Depp -- "One of the Girls"

--Tyla -- "Water"

--Offset -- "Worth It"

