New Music Friday: Andra Day, Fabolous, Fivio ft. Meek Mill & more

From slow-burning R&B songs to tracks with samples and hard rap collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Fivio Foreign ft. Meek Mill, "Same 24" -- It's New York meets Philly in the latest from Fivio. They each rap about having the same time of day as anyone else, but using the hours to make and uphold a prosperous lifestyle.

Fabolous, "Snooze Freestyle" -- Fab takes a note out of SZA's book with the sample of her smash single, "Snooze." He dropped off the official music video, which shows the rapper living the life of luxury during a visit to Melbourne, Australia.

Andra Day, "Where Do We Go" -- Just a few days after announcing she'll perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the upcoming Super Bowl, the singer/actor unveiled her newest R&B ballad, her first since her appearance on The United States vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack in 2021.

Finesse2Tymes ft. Rick Ross, "Fat Boy" -- The Memphis native returns with the new song featuring the Miami rapper, along with the official visual shot in Ross' hometown.

Joey BadA$$ ft. KayCyy, "Passports & Suitcases" -- The Raising Kanan actor tapped the Kenyan producer for a new single full of R&B vibes, bassy tunes and a display of vocal range from them both.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Mary J. Blige ft. Vado -- "Still Believe in Love"

--MuniLong -- "Made for Me"

--Charlie Wilson -- "Superman"

--SkillaBaby -- "Bae"

--21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott -- "née-nah"

--Ledisi -- "Sell Me No Dreams"

--Fridayy -- "When It Comes To You"

--Kirk Franklin -- "All Things"

--Drake -- "You Broke My Heart"

--Tyla -- "Truth or Dare"

