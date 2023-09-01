New Music Friday: Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and more

By Jamia Pugh and Andrea Tuccillo

From Nicki Minaj to Lil Wayne, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

--Nicki Minaj, "Last Time I Saw You" -- Nicki unpacks heartbreak in the vulnerable new track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

--JID & Lil YatchyBlakkBoyz Present Half Doin Dope/Van Gogh -- This collaborative project features the two songs "Half Doin Dope" and "Van Gogh," which gets an accompanying video.

--Lil Wayne, "Kat Food" -- Weezy's new single samples Missy Elliott's "Work It." He's set to perform the song at the MTV VMAs on September 12, marking his first time back on the VMAs stage in over a decade.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Usher ft. Summer Walker 21 Savage -- "Good Good"

--DaBaby -- "Shake Sumn"

--Kaliii -- "Area Codes"

--Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage -- "Sittin' On Top of the World"

--Eric Bellinger & Cordae ft. Fabolous -- "Curious"

--SZA -- "Snooze"

--Busta Rhymes ft. BIA -- "Beach Ball"

--Juicy 2xs ft. Lola Brooke -- "Yeah Yeah"

--Victoria Monét-- "On My Mama"

--Ice Spice-- "Deli"

--Ciara Chris Brown -- "How We Roll"

--Lil Durk ft. J. Cole -- "All My Life"

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

    
