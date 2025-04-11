New Music Friday: Kendrick + SZA, Quavo + Lil Baby and more

After topping the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" now has a music video. The clip, directed by Karena Evans, sees both stars either performing their verses or having intimate moments with their respective love interests. When their song comes to an end, the song it samples, Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "If This World Were Mine," plays until the end.

The latest song from Quavo and Lil Baby is out with an accompanying music video. "Legends" finds them rapping about "legacy, resilience, and their journey to superstardom," per a press release, as two icons of Atlanta's rap scene. The video, directed by Hidji, shows the evidence of their success, capturing luxury cars, yacht parties, poolside glamour and high-speed cruises.

Rema mixes Afrobeats and R&B on his new song, "Bout U," a song that expresses his infatuation with a woman. "Girl, blazing, girl, ten, girl, A-list/ And her waist is figure-eight, she put the work in/ Change your life, six-figure, she deserve it," he sings. "Got girlies around the world but she my favorite/ 4:30 in the morning thinking about you."

Busta Rhymes teamed with Akon and the World Boss, Vybz Kartel, for "Crazy." The video is directed Benny Boom and finds the three stars having a meal at Papi Steak in Miami Beach and partying at a nightclub, with Vybz performing his verse in a jail cell surrounded by dancing women. The three are forced to handle a trio who seem to be hating on their status and fame.

Other releases:

Ken Carson, More Chaos

4 batz, "n da morning"

Big Boss Vette, "I Look Like"

Lola Brooke, "Disgusted"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.