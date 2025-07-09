New track from earliest Sly & The Family Stone live recording released

One of the earliest live recordings of Sly & The Family Stone is about to be released, and now fans are getting a new preview of the live album.

The band's performance of the Otis Redding tune "I Can't Turn You Loose" was just released, taken from the upcoming album The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967, dropping July 16.

The performance was recorded during the band’s tenure as the house band at Winchester Cathedral, a club in Redwood City, California. They served as the house band from Dec. 16, 1966, to April 28, 1967. The performance took place a year before the release of their hit track "Dance to the Music."

The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral was originally released earlier this year as a limited-edition LP for Record Store Day and sold out. It will now be released on CD, LP and digitally, and is available for preorder now.

