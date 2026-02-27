Nick Jonas' new movie with Paul Rudd, 'Power Ballad,' premieres Sunday

Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will have its premiere Sunday on the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival. Why there? Because the story is mostly set in Ireland and the film's writer, director and producer, John Carney, is Irish.

According to the film's official synopsis, Nick plays a "fading boy band star" named Danny, who meets Paul's character, Rick, a "past-his-prime wedding singer," during a gig. But after Danny turns one of Rick's songs into his comeback hit, Rick is determined to get the "recognition he believes he deserves" from it.

The movie is described as a "feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition."

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he's expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer's company, much to the dismay of the billionaire's children.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.