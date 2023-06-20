Nicki Minaj accused of stealing "Barbie World" idea from Saweetie

As Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice gear up for their "Barbie World" collaboration, a Compton rapper alleges the stars stole the idea for the song from Saweetie.

JasonMartin posted on social media June 18 that he was a writer on a track that Saweetie created and sent to Nicki for a collaboration she wanted on the Barbie soundtrack. He claims Nicki then took the song and remodeled it as her new collab with Ice Spice. He says he wants his writing credit.

"Y'all gon' give me what I deserve," Martin said on Instagram Live. "Now, if Saweetie don't wanna trip, that's on her … But we crafted a record that was sent over to Nicki to hop on to submit to the Barbie soundtrack."

“She said she was gonna do it … Then all of a sudden, a new version was created. Yes, it’s a sample, you can do what you want," he continued. "But n****, you can’t hear one thing, say you’re gonna do this, then go do your version. It ain’t happening like that. Anybody that’s in this business knows that that’s not how this works.”

On Twitter, Martin said he will ensure that he gets compensated for his contributions on the song.

"If or when I need to detail the whole way it went down in regards to this Barbie s***, you will understand why all writers need to be compensated with day rates and contracts protecting their intellectual properties the day of," he tweeted. "Hopefully this gets sorted out quietly. But please no I don't scare easy."

Nicki's "Barbie World" with Ice Spice drops June 23; the soundtrack for the Barbie movie, which also features Lizzo, The Kid LAROI, Khalid and more, drops on July 21 alongside the actual film.

