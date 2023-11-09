Nicki Minaj covers 'Vogue's December issue

Long known for her outrageously glamorous, over-the-top style, Nick Minaj is showing off a softer side on the cover of Vogue's December issue.

The rapper dons a cream silk dress by Valentino Haute Couture for the cover, with her long, waved hair draped over one shoulder. The look is complete with minimal makeup and earrings by Irene Neuwirth.

"There's a freeness that you have around you when you're at your best, when you're doing your thing at your peak," Nicki told the outlet. "You're happy even if you're writing a sad song."

Nicki has been hard at work creating her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, out December 8 (also her birthday), which serves as a sequel to her 2010 debut album, Pink Friday.

"When I look back at a lot of my music, I'm like, 'Oh, my God, where was the me in it?'" she said. "So for this album, I went back to the old game plan."

The Vogue spread also includes a look at the first-time mother with her 2-year-old son, known publicly as Papa Bear. Nicki shared the image to Instagram on Thursday, raking in more than 1 million likes and over 13,000 comments within hours of posting.

