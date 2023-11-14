Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and Post Malone to headline Rolling Loud California 2024

The California-based Rolling Loud festival will return in 2024 with Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and Post Malone as headliners.

Taking place on March 15-17, Rolling Loud California will feature performances by Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Flo Milli, Mozzy, Rae Sremmurd, YG & Tyga and more.

The festival will also shine a light on a few Mexican artists, such as Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H and Chino Pacas.

Since next year marks the 10th anniversary of the hip-hop music festival, fans can expect forthcoming special announcements to help celebrate the milestone.

For full festival lineup and to purchase passes, which go on sale Friday, November 17, visit the official website.

