Nicki Minaj scores third #1 album with ﻿'Pink Friday 2'

Nicki Minaj has yet again produced an album worthy of the #1 spot on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

Nicki's fifth studio project, Pink Friday 2, marks her third album to go #1, following Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012 and her debut LP, Pink Friday, in 2011.

Upon its release on December 8, Nicki's 41st birthday, the 22-track project earned 228,000 equivalent album unit sales in the U.S., according to Luminate data obtained by Billboard.

The magazine reports the album's debut marks the largest week for a rap album by a woman in the 2020s and the biggest for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman this year.

Other record-breaking accolades includes 25,000 copies of Pink Friday 2 sold on vinyl — the largest week for a rap album by a woman since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991, and a history-making week of streaming for Nicki, who gained 169.87 million on-demand official streams.

It also makes Nicki the leader among female rap artists with the most number ones after she surpassed Foxy Brown's record.

Foxy praised Nicki for the accomplishment, writing in a message on her Instagram Story, "Hella proud."

She added, "Y'all mean to tell me no b**** broke that s*** in my absence! Took twin to set tha bar again!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.