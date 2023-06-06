Nicki Minaj sets release date for new album

Nicki Minaj has confirmed October 20 as the release date for her first album in nearly five years.

"10/20/23 The Album," the rapper tweeted on Monday, June 5, followed by emojis of a CD and a red bow.

Minaj's last studio album, 2018's Queen, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Nicki has kept busy in 2023, reaching #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," released back in March. She also lent her voice to Sexyy Redd and Tay Keith's "Pound Town 2," and the "Princess Diana" remix with Ice Spice, which earned Minaj her 22nd top 10 Billboard hit. Additionally, she collaborated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on "WTF" and Kim Petras on "Alone."

Minaj will also be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, hitting theaters July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.