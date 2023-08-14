Nicki Minaj shares preview of 'Pink Friday 2' song

Nicki Minaj earned a top trending spot on X, formerly known as Twitter, after she released a snippet of a song off her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

Taking to Instagram Live this past weekend, Nicki shared a preview of the unreleased track where she's heard singing to an up-tempo beat.

The tease comes just a few days after she tweeted about her work on the album, telling fans that there's one song in particular she wants them to hear.

"The greatest song I've ever written. My goodness," she said. "Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction >>> My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y'all I'm in love. I'm not kidding y'all."

In June, Nicki said that "due to some really exciting news" she'd share at a later date, she pushed back the release of Pink Friday 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to her debut studio LP, Pink Friday, which is expected on November 17.

