Nicki Minaj talks her documentary & 'Pink Friday 3'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Nicki Minaj says her long-awaited documentary is "absolutely" still happening.

She shared the update on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen she took a pause on the project because she directed her attention toward the release of Pink Friday 2. 

"Because my album was not done when it, when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music," she said. "That would have made no sense to me."

Nicki added that "the documentary is absolutely still coming."

"[I] wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from [fans] being able to really listen to the music," she said. "And so now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional rollercoaster."

As for when she'll deliver the film, it'll be sometime before March, ahead of the start of her Pink Friday 2 world tour, she revealed.

Nicki also shared news about a follow-up to Pink Friday 2, telling Cohen that she'll release Pink Friday 3 soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!