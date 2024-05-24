Nicki Minaj announces second North American leg to Pink Friday 2 tour

Nicki Minaj just completed the first U.S. leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, but don't fret, the Barbz have another chance to see her live. Taking to social media Friday, the rapper announced there's now a second North American leg of the trek, which kicks off in September.

"We did it, Barbz. The first US leg of the #PinkFriday2 #GAGCITY TOUR was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a 2nd leg beginning in SEPTEMBER," she wrote on Instagram, encouraging fans to visit the presale link in her bio to sign up for tickets.

"Wow. Wow. Wow. God is good. Don't you ever give up," she added to her fans, noting tickets go on sale soon.

