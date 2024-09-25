Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy's new series 'Grotesquerie' and "charming," "greedy" co-star Travis Kelce

By Stephen Iervolino

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix's DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy's follow-up, FX's new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

"DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one," the actress tells ABC Audio. "With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes."

"But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He's a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello," Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, "a big-deal detective in a small town," Niecy says.

"She ... has a very troubled home life. She's battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there's a lot going on."

She adds, "And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond."

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce.

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, "He's charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he's greedy."

She deadpans, "He can eat a lot, you know — and I'm going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot."

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift's better half "a very, very wonderful guy."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

