Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon Clothing to be featured at ComplexCon

Nipsey Hussle's legacy continues to live on as his Marathon Clothing brand is set to make its first appearance at the 2023 ComplexCon.

Taking place November 18 and 19 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, the seventh annual ComplexCon will include exclusive product drops from Hussle's beloved fashion brand.

Some of the merchandise that'll exclusively be available at the upcoming festival includes limited edition crewnecks, box sets, TMC letterman jackets and updated Crenshaw crewnecks and hoodies.

In honor of her late partner, Lauren London will also unveil her own letterman jackets in partnership with Puma, which will be sold exclusively at TMC.

TMC and all of its special products is expected to set up shop at one of the biggest booths on the floor of ComplexCon.

"We've always had our sights set on ComplexCon, and we're grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible community that supports us," TMC said in a press release.

For more information and tickets to ComplexCon, visit the festival's official website.

Next year, Nip's clothing brand will serve as an official charity partner in the Los Angeles Marathon.

Funds raised by runners on The Marathon Clothing team — which is sponsored by TMC, The Marathon Water and Puma — will benefit the Neighborhood Nip Foundation and its mission to give back to the youth in South Los Angeles, where Hussle grew up.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.