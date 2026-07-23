Nivea reveals leukemia diagnosis

Nivea attends 'Toya And Reginae' WE Tv Docu-Series Screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on August 22, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Nivea appears on the latest episode of Cadillac Chronicles, a music and interview series in which Brian Freeman drives through Atlanta in his vintage 1974 Cadillac Eldorado alongside a musician who discusses their life and performs some of their well-known hits.

During her conversation with Brian, Nivea revealed that she was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

"Well, first of all I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I'm so grateful to God. Been going through treatment and everything is going great so far, and I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen. And I'm very grateful for life," she said when asked what she's grateful for.

"It's so cliche to say, you know, you [don't] know the time nor the hour, but it's true, and it just help me put a lot of things in perspective and I live in gratitude, like religiously, and I'm just grateful for everything, like I'm doing things I wanna do."

Among those things are getting back into music, going to school for audio engineering, loving her children "and just being grateful and taking every opportunity that comes my way," Nivea says.

During the episode, Nivea also performed several of her hits, including “Don’t Mess With My Man,” "Complicated" and "Don’t Mess With the Radio."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.