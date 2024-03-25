Normani announces new single, "1:59"

New music from Normani is coming next month.

The singer's new song, "1:59," will be out on April 26. She announced the news at, appropriately, 1:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. Billboard reports the track will feature Gunna.

"soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26," Normani wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She also teased a snippet of the song on Instagram.

"When I get you alone / Boy, what you going to do with this? / Don't talk too much / Just do this ...," the song goes.

After years of releasing solo singles post-Fifth Harmony, Normani announced last month that her debut album, Dopamine, will be out this year.

