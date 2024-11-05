North Carolina town Cary changes name to honor Mariah Carey

A North Carolina town is honoring the Queen of Christmas.

Cary, North Carolina, changed its name for one day to honor Mariah Carey. The town's mayor, Harold Weinbrecht, announced on the local radio station Mix 101.5 that on Nov. 1 the town would be renamed Carey in honor of the singer.

"It's tiiiiimmmmeeee!" the town of Cary wrote on its official Instagram. "In honor of @mariahcarey and the holiday magic that she brings each year, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht has proclaimed this morning on @mix1015wralfm that on November 1, 2024, Cary in the state of North Carolina shall be spelled C-A-R-E-Y for 'One Sweet Day.'"

In a video shared to Instagram, a woman adds an "E" to the town's sign, changing it from "Cary" to "Carey." The picture carousel also included photos of Weinbrecht posing with the official proclamation.

"All are invited to Downtown Carey—no matter our spelling—to experience our enchanting light displays and take part in memorable events through the new year, because all we want for Christmas—and every holiday this season—is to celebrate together, with love in our hearts and joy in our community," the caption continued.

Mariah commented on the post, "This is amazing!!! I’m so honored!! Can’t wait to be in North Carolina next month!!"

