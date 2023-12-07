Offset drops new visual for "Blame it on Set"

Todd Owyoung/NBC

By Jamia Pugh

Offset transitions from corporate king to rap legend in his latest video, "Blame it on Set."

The Maya Table-directed visual sees him working behind the desk with his nine-to-five job before breaking free to enjoy a more appealing lifestyle. He leads a pack of other hopefuls longing to be carefree; together they incite a riot at the very warehouse they were once employed.

The video for "Blame it on Set" follows the one released for "Don't You Lie," both of which are songs from his sophomore solo LP, Set it Off.

After releasing the project on October 13, it climbed to #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #5 on the 200 Albums chart.

Other album songs that have official music videos include the Cardi B-assisted "Jealousy," "Hop out the Van," "Fan" and "Save My Grace."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!