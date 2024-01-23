Offset to hit the road with first solo run, the Set it Off Tour

Offset is hitting the road for his first solo headlining concert series, the Set it Off Tour.

He announced the 17-city tour via Live Nation Tuesday, revealing the list of dates and cities in which he'll make stops.

After a kickoff in Philadelphia on March 10, the rapper will travel to Maryland, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston and more, with a final show slated for his home area of Atlanta on April 10.

The tour is named in honor of Offset's second solo album, Set it Off, which, upon its release in October, debuted atop the Billboard charts.

"'SET IT OFF' is more than a phrase, it's a vibe we're creating together," he said in a statement. "This tour is not just a series of concerts, it's a journey into my mind."

In his Instagram announcement, the "Worth it" rapper parodied a clip from the '96 classic film Set it Off by interjecting his music into a scene with the movie's star Queen Latifah.

"Headed on tour and it's time to SET IT OFF!!" he wrote.

For the full tour itinerary and to purchase tickets, which go on presale January 24 and on regular sale January 26, visit LiveNation.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.