Omarion celebrates birthday with release of 'For War' music video

Omarion has released the official "For War" music video and his dancing, of course, is centerstage.

He starts the video by taking a sip of what seems to be Hennessy, before showing off his moves in the kitchen. Dancer Janeeva Pettway then joins him on the floor, where they perform choreography while going back and forth between arguments and more loving moments.

The video brings to life the lyrics of the song, which is an "anthem for the warriors who fight with heart, not ego," O previously said in a press release. "Some fight for fame, some fight for love — but ‘For War’ reminds you the real battle is keeping your peace when the world tests your soul.”

The music video for "For War" was released Wednesday, on Omarion's 41st birthday, and continues the rollout to his upcoming album, O2. A tribute to his debut solo album, O, it is set to arrive in February 2026.

Omarion will then hit the road with his fellow B2K members in the spring for their 2026 B2K Boys 4 Life Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.