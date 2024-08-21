Omarion opens up about celibacy journey

Omarion talks about his three-year celibacy on the Know Thyself podcast. In it, he tells André Duqum his decision to abstain from sex was prompted by his desire for more.

“When I decided to become celibate, it was because I was searching for something more," he says. "A lot of people would be like, ‘Oh he young. He on top of the world. He just put out an album ... like you ain’t out here f****** these h***?’ I’m like nah. There’s more to life than that."

Listening to his body and delving more into Christianity also helped with the decision.

"Always being a dancer, you listen to your body. It's interesting that at that particular moment in my life, I kind of took it on as a challenge," says Omarion, who acknowledged he made music about making love and was hypersexualized as a member of B2K.

"It was just an interesting time. I was really studying my Bible, and ultimately, like I said in my book [Unbothered], it wasn't for me," O adds. "But it allowed me to kind of, you know, step out of this world and have the responsibility of being a sex symbol and being a young adult."

"In hindsight, it was preparing me for my contribution to music, me being integral and my words and what I’m saying," he continues. "Not having to really live a double life.”

O notes that he's "not here to judge anyone, because we all have our journey." He was just in a space where he wanted to "understand my energy, give myself time to grow."

"I knew that if I could control two areas of my life, which is food and the urge of sex, then, you know, nothing can stop me," he says.

