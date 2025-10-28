Omarion reflects on struggles of love in brand-new single, 'For War'

Omarion has released his brand-new single, "For War." It's a song about making the decision to fight for love despite its many hardships.

“If love is the battlefield, ‘For War’ is the anthem for the warriors who fight with heart, not ego," he says in a press release. "Some fight for fame, some fight for love — but ‘For War’ reminds you the real battle is keeping your peace when the world tests your soul.”

"For War" kicks off the rollout for Omarion's upcoming album, O2, which is set to arrive in 2026. O2 will pay homage to his debut solo album, O.

