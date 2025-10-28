Omarion reflects on struggles of love in brand-new single, 'For War'

Artwork for Omarion's 'For War' (Create Music Group)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Omarion has released his brand-new single, "For War." It's a song about making the decision to fight for love despite its many hardships.

“If love is the battlefield, ‘For War’ is the anthem for the warriors who fight with heart, not ego," he says in a press release. "Some fight for fame, some fight for love — but ‘For War’ reminds you the real battle is keeping your peace when the world tests your soul.”

"For War" kicks off the rollout for Omarion's upcoming album, O2, which is set to arrive in 2026. O2 will pay homage to his debut solo album, O.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!