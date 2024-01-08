Orange County Tourism Development Tax collections sees drop at end of 2023

Orange County, FL — Orange County Comptroller, Phil Diamond, released the Tourist Development Tax collections for November of 2023. The $29.6 million received is a 4% decrease from November of 2022.

This marks the seventh month out of the last eight in 2023 that has seen a decrease in tourism development tax collections. The only month in the last eight in 2023 that saw an increase was September, but only by 0.8%.

So far, collections are down 5.2% or $3.2 million in 2023 from 2022, as we await the report for December.

On a positive note, November of 2023′s collections were higher than 2021′s by 4.2 million.

For more information, click here.





