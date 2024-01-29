Orlando International Airport sees major air travel increase in 2023

Orlando, FL — In it’s Airline Activity Report for 2023, Orlando International Airport saw a 15.1 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to last year.

MCO also recorded a 13.6 percent increase in domestic traffic, and a 26.7 percent increase in international traffic. Total passenger traffic during 2023 averaged over 158 thousand passengers a day. The report said passenger aircraft operations were up 17.3 percent, with a average of 1,053 flights a day.

December was the busiest month at MCO, with a 12.9 percent increase in passenger traffic, averaging 169,000 passengers per day.

Numbers were also up for Orlando Executive Airport, who saw a 17.1 percent increase in operations in 2023.

See full report here.





