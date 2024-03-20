PartyNextDoor drops music video for “R E A L W O M E N"

Just days after releasing the single "R E A L W O M E N," PartyNextDoor has come through with its music video.

Directed by Edgar Daniel, the visual sees Party and his entourage hanging out in an upscale bar when he sees and connects with a beautiful woman, who's turned heads upon entry, and is revealed to be in a group of dancers instructed to stay focused, mess with the men on top and "get f****** rich."

“I spent mills on her, and I put trends on her/ Think you’re my real woman,” Party sings. “Hollywood Barry ain’t got nothing on her/ She can’t wait to hear ain’t got nothing on her/ I’m dropping some dead prez as a bonus/ I’m locking it in till the very end.”

"R E A L W O M E N" will likely appear on Party's upcoming album, PartyNextDoor4, due out April 26.

"This is the hardest I've ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I've felt," he previously told Billboard of the album. "I'm excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I'm in love with how hard you should work for it."

