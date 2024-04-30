PartyNextDoor shares Sorry I'm Outside Tour dates

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

PartyNextDoor is sharing more details about the time he'll spend on the road for his upcoming tour.

The singer took to social media Tuesday to announce the dates for his Sorry I'm Outside Tour. He shared a tour poster listing the upcoming shows, soundtracked to the chorus of his song "S o r r y, B u t I' m O u t s i d e," in which he sings, "I shouldn't even be outside/ I got somebody inside waitin' on me/ And I'm playin' with their emotions, motions/ Sorry, but I'm outside tonight."

His first trek since 2018, the Sorry I'm Outside Tour is slated to begin on June 19 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, and will wrap two months later with an appearance at Afro Nation Detroit. He'll also visit cities including LA, Vegas, Miami and Chicago, and will take the stage for the Cowboys Music and Broccoli City festivals.

Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday, April 30, with more to come throughout the week. The general sale will begin Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

