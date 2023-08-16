Pharrell covers 'GQ,' talks fashion & his new job as Louis Vuitton creative director

Pharrell Williams recently added a new job to his resume when he accepted the role of creative director of luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Speaking about the appointment for the September cover of GQ Magazine, the multihyphenate entertainer opened up about the special opportunity.

"I never thought that it would be me," Williams said of the job offer. He recalled conversations he had about joining the team, saying that it came "out of the blue" when he was approached by Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari.

"It wasn't an interview or anything," Williams said. "It was like, 'Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?'"

Although he was in talks with the fashion house about who would succeed Virgil Abloh, the beloved designer who headed up LV's menswear line from 2018 until his death in 2021, Pharrell didn't realize he'd be considered for the job.

"I've always been in the background, just advising," Williams said.

The super producer plans to continue to develop the brand's relationship to skateboarding, an idea initiated by Abloh.

"I'll always pay homage to him," Williams said.

As far as the future of Louis Vuitton, Williams plans shake things up a bit.

"The house has aspirations to grow exponentially, but that growth is not just numbers," he said. "We're not going to just do things just to make money, or else we'll just keep making the same belts ... That's not what I was brought here to do. I was brought here to shake the tree. That's how you get the sweetest apples."

GQ's September issue hits stands August 29.

