Pharrell honored with key to Miami-Dade County

Pharrell was honored Friday with the key to Miami-Dade County, which was presented to him by Mayor Daniella Levine. He received the recognition at the fifth annual Black Ambition Demo Day for his investment in Black innovation and Black ownership, as well as his impact on nightlife.

"There's so much brilliance out there that never gets seen," Pharrell said, according to the Miami New Times. "That's why we built Black Ambition, to make sure talent doesn't stop at potential."

Pharrell founded Black Ambition in 2020 in an attempt to help "close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship," according to its website. Its Demo Day brought together "founders, visionaries, investors, and cultural icons for a celebration of Black ambition, underrepresented entrepreneurs, ingenuity, and ownership," according to a press release, and included the announcement of the 2025 Black Ambition Prize winners.

Twenty-five finalists across fields including health care, media and entertainment, technology and more received over $1 million in funding, as well as access to mentorship, graphic design support and marketing opportunities.

Chance the Rapper also appeared as a surprise guest and performed at the event.

