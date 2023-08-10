Pregnant Ciara reveals she was "Nauseous like a B!" while shooting "How We Roll" video

The show must go on, as implied by Ciara, who revealed she was experiencing pregnancy-related sickness while filming the music video for "How We Roll."

"I was nauseous like a B!! But Film was life!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday, August 9, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot.

The post follows the singer's announcement that she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting another baby.

Ciara shared the exciting news earlier this week with a silhouette video captured by Wilson, reportedly filmed during their anniversary trip to Japan last month.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib," she wrote alongside a snippet of her latest song, which has the same lyrics as the caption.

On her Story, Ciara sent a shoutout to fans, thanking them for their well wishes.

"I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the love!" she wrote. "I can't lie…I look at my little 3, and think…..Anotha 1?!! Aaaahhh. Oh my Lordi! Help me Jesus. But I’m truly so excited for what this next chapter has to offer!"

The "Level Up singer" also shared that the official lyric video for "How We Roll" with Chris Brown is available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.