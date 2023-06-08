President Joe Biden announces Juneteenth celebration featuring Jennifer Hudson, Method Man and more

With Juneteenth fast approaching, the White House is getting in on the celebration. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced they'll be hosting a concert on the South Lawn.

Supported by the several organizations, including Starz and the Recording Academy of the United States, the concert will feature Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Ledisi, Patina Miller, Step Afrika! and more. It's set for June 13 and will premiere as part of Black Music Month, officially declared by Biden in May.

"This month, we celebrate the songs and artists that challenge us to think critically, stand up to injustice, and believe in ourselves," Biden said in a proclamation. "We recommit to expanding the promise of dignity and opportunity for all Americans. And we revel in the sounds, spirit, and soul of some of the very best music ever created."

He continued, "I call upon public officials, educators, and all the people of the United States to observe this month by honoring Black musicians and raising awareness and appreciation of Black music."

The forthcoming celebration comes two years after Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day, celebrated every year on June 19, commemorates African Americans' freedom from slavery in the U.S.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.