Previously unreleased Roberta Flack song 'Eternally' out now

Roberta Flack’s music is eternal.

A previously unreleased track by the late legend has been released, appropriately titled "Eternally." The song was recorded in 1997, and while Flack often performed it in concert and expressed wanting to release it, it didn't become a reality until now.

“You will stay inside my heart, in the middle of my heart/ you will stay inside my heart, eternally,” she sings on the chorus.
“Eternally” will be part of a curated collection out later this year that will feature songs from Flack’s archives that have been newly remixed and remastered.
Flack, known for her signature voice and soulful interpretations of songs such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song,” died in February at age 88.

