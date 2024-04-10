Prince’s band The Revolution to play two Minneapolis shows celebrating 'Purple Rain’s' 40th anniversary

Prince's '80s-era band The Revolution is set to headline two special shows celebrating the 40th anniversary of Prince's classic album Purple Rain.

The band — Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, Brownmark and Dr. Fink — will take the stage at Minneapolis' legendary venue First Avenue on Friday, June 21, and Saturday June 22, as part of Paisley Park's Celebration 2024, which runs from June 20 to June 24.

"We are honored to celebrate Purple Rains's 40th anniversary and keep the music, legacy and spirit of Prince alive," The Revolution share.

"We're excited for fans to join us for Prince Celebration 2024 and are thrilled to be working with The Revolution and First Avenue in celebrating Prince and the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain," Prince's former manager and lawyer, L. Londell McMillan, adds. "It is an exciting moment, as it was always a top priority to have the team united and aligned together to properly present their legacy with Prince."

Tickets for the June 21 show are included in the VIP and general admission Celebration 2024 tickets. Tickets for the June 22 show go on sale Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.