Psyllium husk for weight loss: Is it really like Ozempic?

Recently, social media has become home to many natural, over-the-counter alternatives to popular weight loss medications. One example is psyllium husk, a fibrous powder that's been dubbed "the poor man's Ozempic." Sure, it doesn't require an Rx and is budget-friendly. But is psyllium husk for weight loss actually legit?

Here, Ro takes a closer look at what science says about psyllium husk for weight loss, then covers what you should keep in mind should you give the ingredient a go.

Key takeaways

Psyllium husk is a powder that's rich in fiber, which is known to increase satiety and reduce appetite.

Because it can promote feelings of fullness, psyllium husk has gained popularity as a less expensive, natural alternative to prescription weight loss medications.

More research is needed to better understand how psyllium husk can help weight loss.

What is psyllium husk?

Psyllium husk is a powder that comes from the seed of Plantago ovata, a plant that mainly grows in India. It's made by separating the outer layer (husk) of the seed, which is ground into a powder with machinery. Also called isabgol, psyllium husk tends to be a popular laxative thanks to its ability to ease constipation. How does it do this, exactly? Psyllium husk is high in soluble fiber, a type of fiber that dissolves in water in the gut to form a viscous gel. This sticky substance can increase water content in the stool, making it softer and easier to pass.

Does psyllium husk help with weight loss work?

Not only is fiber key for overall health, but the nutrient can be especially helpful when it comes to weight loss.

Here's why: Fiber, particularly soluble fiber, has a satiating effect, meaning it increases fullness and reduces appetite. This can decrease the amount of food—and overall number of calories— you eat, paving the weight for weight loss.

Theoretically, given the effect of soluble fiber on weight loss, psyllium husk should help with weight loss. But to date, the available scientific evidence is mixed.

For example, in a small study, psyllium husk supplements seemed to reduce weight in people with type 2 diabetes. More specifically, the participants who took the supplement experienced a greater drop in weight, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, and hip circumference than those in the control group. The researchers linked these benefits to the filling effects of soluble fiber, which work by increasing satiety hormones like glucagon-like peptide-1 (which is the hormone that weight loss medications like Wegovy and Zepbound mimic).

Additionally, a scientific review found that consuming psyllium husk just before eating a meal can reduce weight in people with obesity or overweight. This effect may be due to the ability of psyllium husk to increase satiety and reduce insulin. A quick explainer: Insulin is the hormone that moves glucose (sugar) from your blood and into your cells, where it's used for energy. Proper blood glucose control can help prevent increased insulin levels, which, over time, can promote the storage of fat and make it harder for the body to burn fat. This, in turn, can lead to weight gain.

That being said, other studies have found contradictory results. For example, a review of 22 studies found that psyllium husk doesn't significantly lower body weight, BMI, and waist circumference.

Unfortunately, there's not a ton of research on psyllium husk and weight, so the jury's still out on its benefits for reducing weight. More in-depth, larger studies are needed before a solid link between psyllium husk and weight loss can be established. It also may only be effective for certain groups of people, such as individuals with diabetes or those with obesity or overweight. The further research should clarify whether there are certain groups for which it may be particularly beneficial.

Is psyllium husk for weight loss safe?

Generally, psyllium husk is known to potentially cause minor digestive issues in some people. This is due to the soluble fiber in psyllium husk, which is fermented by the bacteria in the gut. Common gastrointestinal side effects of psyllium husk can include:

Gas

Bloating

Abdominal cramps and pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Loose stools or diarrhea

Although fairly uncommon, allergic reactions—including anaphylaxis—to psyllium husk are possible. If you're new to the ingredient and have a history of allergies, chat with a healthcare provider before trying psyllium husk for yourself. The same is true if you need to limit your intake of fiber due to a medical condition. For example, if you have Crohn's disease or some other GI issues, you'll likely be asked to reduce your fiber intake.

Psyllium husk can also interact with prescription medications, including anti-diabetic drugs (e.g. metformin) and corticosteroids (e.g. prednisone). Specifically, the ingredient might slow or reduce the absorption of the drug, potentially interfering with how well the medication is supposed to work. Be sure to tell your healthcare provider about all the medications (Rx and over-the-counter) as well as any supplements before incorporating psyllium husk (or anything new, for that matter) into your routine.

How to use psyllium husk for weight loss

Psyllium husk is usually available as a powder. It's meant to be mixed with water or juice, though you can also blend it into smoothies or sprinkle it on food. You can also find psyllium husk in pill form, which might be ideal if you're looking for a more convenient option.

Regardless of the form you choose, be sure to drink plenty of water while adding psyllium husk to your routine. This can help reduce the risk of digestive side effects, such as bloating, gas, and stomach cramps.

Note that there's no recommended amount of psyllium husk for weight loss. Your healthcare provider can let you know the best amount and frequency for using the ingredient. They might suggest taking the serving size listed on the packaging—or, if you usually don't eat a lot of fiber, starting with a smaller amount and increasing your intake over time.

What's more, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't regulate supplements—including psyllium husk powder or pills—for safety and efficacy. This means the FDA doesn't test these products to ensure they're safe to use, nor do they formally approve them for weight loss. This is just another reason why it's so important to talk to a healthcare provider before trying psyllium husk for weight loss or another purpose.

Alternatives to psyllium husk for weight loss

Compared to psyllium husk, the following methods have more solid proof behind their effectiveness for weight loss:

Eat a balanced diet (and try caloric restriction)

A well-balanced diet is key for weight loss and overall health. Think: plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein (e.g. fish, poultry, beans), and sources of healthy fats. Eating the aforementioned foods can increase your intake of fiber, protein, and beneficial fats, all of which can boost satiety and reduce hunger.

Additionally, reducing the number of calories eaten daily is considered crucial for achieving weight loss goals. The goal is to burn more calories than the amount consumed (aka caloric deficit), as this prompts the body to use stored fat for energy and can ultimately lead to weight loss. Being mindful of portion sizes and limiting high-calorie foods, such as sugar-sweetened beverages and fried foods (which lack nutritional value), can help you meet daily caloric intake goals. Keep in mind, though, that it's possible to cut too many calories, so it's important to do so safely. Consulting a dietitian or healthcare provider can help you determine how to best cut calories without forging necessary nutrients.

Exercise regularly

Physical activity is another key component of long-term weight loss and management. It can help burn calories, build muscle, and boost metabolism, all of which will help sustain weight loss over time. For most adults, the current exercise recommendation is at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (think: walking, running, or cycling) per week and muscle-building strength training at least twice a week as long as there are no other limiting health conditions.

Get more sleep

Try your best to get 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Without enough shut-eye, your body will make less leptin (the satiety hormone) and more ghrelin (the hunger hormone), potentially increasing your appetite. Reduced sleep can also increase inflammation, a major risk factor for obesity and other chronic diseases.

Consider weight loss medications

Everyone's weight loss journey does not look the same. In other words, some folks might be able to achieve goals with just lifestyle changes while others might benefit from the addition of medications, such as Wegovy (semaglutide) and Zepbound (tirzepatide). These prescription drugs are FDA-approved for people with obesity or are overweight with a weight-related health condition, such as type 2 diabetes and should be used alongside lifestyle changes.

To start, chat with a healthcare provider in person or online. Your provider will assess your health history and weight loss goals to determine if you're eligible for treatment. If you are, they may then discuss prescribing meds and create a personalized treatment plan based on your individual biology, needs, and goals.

Bottom line on psyllium husk for weight loss

More research is needed on psyllium husk's weight loss benefits. However, the ingredient is high in fiber, so it might help control your appetite and reduce how much you eat. If you'd like to add psyllium husk to your routine, talk to a healthcare provider about doing so safely before taking matters into your own hands.