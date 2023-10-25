Q-Tip joins creative team of upcoming Muhammad Ali musical, 'Ali'

Q-Tip, the acclaimed rapper formerly of influential hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, has been tapped by producers of the upcoming Muhammad Ali musical, Ali, to join the production's creative team.

His role includes the duties of music producer and co-lyricist.

"We are beyond delighted and grateful to have the living legend, Q-Tip, join this extraordinary creative team on ALI," lead producer Richard Willis said. "Q-Tip's artistry, knowledge and experience is unmatched."

Also joining the music team is Grammy-winning saxophonist Casey Benjamin as associate music producer and Broadway music director and conductor Sean Mayes as music supervisor.

Q-Tip said of joining the project, "Muhammad Ali has been an inspiration for me my entire life. I look forward to working with Teddy, Clint, Casey, Sean, and the entire creative team in telling the great man's story in this form."

Ali, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of the heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian Muhammad Ali, will be presented in Ali's hometown of Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in fall 2024.

