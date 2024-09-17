Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign and Are We Dreaming release "If I Fall" music video

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign and Are We Dreaming have released the video for "If I Fall," which appears on the soundtrack for the motion picture Transformers One.



The clip, directed by Brian Tyler and DJ Furth, features Quavo, Ty and Are We Dreaming as they perform their verses, while lights switch from the color red to blue, reflecting "the intense juxtaposition between Optimus Prime and Megatron," a press release says. Clips from the movie are also interspersed throughout the video.

"It was so dope getting to work with legends Quavo and Ty Dolla who both killed it in the video for 'If I Fall,' which has a sick sci-fi feel that brings you into the world of Transformers. The sets were epic, it felt like we were on Cybertron," Tyler said.

"It's kind of crazy directing your own music video when you are also singing on it, playing the drums, editing the cut, and creating the visual effects. Being so integrated in the entire process has been insane but amazing," he added.

The "If I Fall" music video is now available to watch on YouTube.

