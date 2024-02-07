Rapper Eve to publish 'Who's That Girl?' memoir this September

Ruff Ryders' first lady, Eve, is ready to delve into the details of her life and rap career with her new memoir, Who's That Girl?

In the book, expected to hit shelves this fall, the Grammy winner will open up on an array of topics, such as entering into a male dominated hip-hop in the late '90s, her most memorable moments as the first lady of Ruff Ryders, her struggles with personal relationships, deeper stories behind her prolific albums, her recent journey, obstacles into motherhood and more.

"I'm excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level," Eve said. "This story is decades in the making."

Hailing from the streets of West Philadelphia, Eve rose to prominence as one of the pioneers of the '90s and 2000s female rap scene. Known for her hardcore rap style and unapologetic personality, the chart-topping MC made a name for herself among an environment of hip-hop's most famous male rap stars.

Who's That Girl?: A Memoir, written in part by journalist Kathy Iandoli, will be released via Hanover Square Press on September 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.