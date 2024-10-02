Record Store Day 2024 releases include Earl Sweatshirt, Ghostface Killah, Bobby Shmurda and Whitney Houston

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases for its 2024 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on Nov. 29. Here is a selection of some of the titles:

The fifth anniversary edition of Earl Sweatshirt's 2019 EP, Feet of Clay, will be released as a standalone blue vinyl LP.

Whitney Houston's RSD release is a black 12-inch maxi vinyl single of the unreleased track "Love Is," taken from her movie The Concert for a New South Africa. It will include an unreleased studio track, remix and live versions of the song, plus unreleased live tracks.

Ghostface Killah's offering Set The Tone (Guns & Roses), previously released on May 10.

Bobby Shmurda's Shmurda She Wrote, the 10th anniversary edition, will be available for the first time on red vinyl.

The late MF Doom's Operation: Doomsday 25th Anniversary will be released on cassette, a two-LP package and longbox CD.

Raekwon's Immobilarity: 25th Anniversary Edition will be available as a two-LP package.

The 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday event will also feature releases by Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Cypress Hill, Isaac Hayes, Sam Cooke, Jimi Hendrix, Beres Hammond, Big Freedia and B.B. King.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

