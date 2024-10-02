Record Store Day 2024 releases include Earl Sweatshirt, Ghostface Killah, Bobby Shmurda and Whitney Houston

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases for its 2024 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on Nov. 29. Here is a selection of some of the titles:

The fifth anniversary edition of Earl Sweatshirt's 2019 EP, Feet of Clay, will be released as a standalone blue vinyl LP.

Whitney Houston's RSD release is a black 12-inch maxi vinyl single of the unreleased track "Love Is," taken from her movie The Concert for a New South Africa. It will include an unreleased studio track, remix and live versions of the song, plus unreleased live tracks.

Ghostface Killah's offering Set The Tone (Guns & Roses), previously released on May 10.

Bobby Shmurda's Shmurda She Wrote, the 10th anniversary edition, will be available for the first time on red vinyl.

The late MF Doom's Operation: Doomsday 25th Anniversary will be released on cassette, a two-LP package and longbox CD.

Raekwon's Immobilarity: 25th Anniversary Edition will be available as a two-LP package.

The 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday event will also feature releases by Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Cypress Hill, Isaac Hayes, Sam Cooke, Jimi Hendrix, Beres Hammond, Big Freedia and B.B. King.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.