Anderson .Paak and his wife are ending their marriage, People reports.



According to court documents obtained by the mag, the Silk Sonic singer has filed for divorce from Jaylyn Chang, with whom he shares two sons.



.Paak, 37, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of 13-year-old Soul Rasheed and 6-year-old Shine Tariq.



The couple had been married since 2010.

