Rich Homie Quan's 35-track posthumous album has arrived

By Jamia Pugh

At almost a month-to-the-day Atlanta native and rapper Rich Homie Quan passed away, a 35-track music album titled, Forever Goin In, has been released.

News the new collection would be dropping on Friday, Oct. 4, had been revealed in an Instagram post Thursday night, with a heartfelt caption and album cover art shared from the rapper's account.

"Dropping at MIDNIGHT!" the caption read. "34 listed songs ironically that's the age I…[angel wings, folded hands, sad face emoji] bonus 1 extra, because tomorrow will forever be a celebration! My GIF to my Fans."

Just a few days after Quan's death on Sept. 5, his father/manager, Corey Lamar, spoke with WSB-TV about music videos they were working on in support of his new and unreleased music.

"We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project," Lamar said, noting the videos were for collabs with 2 Chainz and Plies.

Both 2 Chainz and Plies are featured on the album in addition to Sukihana, Skilla Baby and others.

A report by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by People earlier this month revealed Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died from an accidental drug overdose.

