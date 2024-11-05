Rihanna seemingly endorses Vice President Kamala Harris in election joke

It's Election Day and it seems Rihanna is sharing who she would have voted for if she could. She hinted at who she supports in the presidential race in a social media post urging others to make use of their right to vote, a right she does not have because she is not a U.S. citizen.

"When protecting p****** and firing p****** can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason," she wrote, seemingly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris' stance on reproductive rights. "Tan Suit Season" may be a reference to the controversial suit former President Barack Obama wore at a live press conference 10 years ago.

The post itself was a video of Rihanna looking out a car window. The caption read, “POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant."

When a fan asked how she's been able to live here without being a U.S. citizen, Rih replied, "Taxes dummy [shrugging emoji]." Rih's the latest to support the Harris-Walz ticket, which has been endorsed by celebrities including Beyoncé, Cardi B and Alicia Keys.

“If you don’t vote for her, or you don’t vote at all, you’re voting for the chaos and the hate," Alicia said in part. “You’re voting for a cruel tomorrow for immigrants, people of colour, women, girls, our children and our planet."

Cardi discussed reproductive rights, among other things, saying, "If [Donald Trump's] protection means restricting our choices and ensuring our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don't want it!"

She later took to X and said she's "nervous" about the results of the election. "I don’t know why I’m so nervous for tomorrow… I feel like I’m running for president," she said.

