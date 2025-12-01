Rihanna shares family photos to celebrate Barbados' 59th anniversary

Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Rihanna has shared some never-before-seen family photos while commemorating the independence day of her native Barbados.

In an Instagram post Sunday, she included images of her time in the country, including a photo of son RZA Mayers as a baby holding a piece of sugarcane, and another of him sitting on a lawn with a pregnant Rih and A$AP Rocky. Rihanna is also captured showing off her pregnant belly while posing in front of the ocean, and walking by the pool with sons RZA and Riot Mayers.

"Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic!" Rihanna wrote in the caption. "Today also marks the installation of our 2nd President, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic, who alongside our Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley will continue to lead Barbados with excellence. Barbados I LOVE YOU!!!!"

Rihanna and Rocky are now also parents to daughter Rocki Mayers, who they welcomed to the world in September.

