Rihanna stars in campaign for newly launched FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty In Session collection

Rihanna just doesn't let up. In July alone, she's announced Fenty Beauty's new lip liner, Gloss Bomb Stix and lip oils, and had her partner, A$AP Rocky, and son RZA model the latest Savage X Classics Fenty collection. Now she's shared that she has added some Creeper Phattys to her new Fenty x Puma line, called In Session. The shoes come in classic red and white corduroy, and triple black.

In the school-themed campaign, Rih plays "the good gal," wearing a plaid oversized bow, a tie and a black skirt, with a diverse group of models taking on other high school archetypes. Chloe Cherry of Euphoria takes on the role of an emo girl, while Anjelica Huston portrays a principal. There's also the theater kid, popular girl, nerd and class pet.

"Your whole school will be wearing the Creeper Phatty's, and this campaign plays with that vision. We chose these colors and materials very purposefully for back-to-school," Rihanna said in a press statement. "The black-on-black corduroy reminds me of my very own childhood, a uniform-approved shoe with the twist I always wish I had."

This back-to-school In Session collection offers colors and sizes for all ages. They're available at PUMA.com and PUMA Stores, as well as global retailers like Foot Locker, JD Sports and Zalando.

