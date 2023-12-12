The Roots to host Hip-hop is the Love of My Life Hollywood Bowl concert

The Roots have announced a Los Angeles version of their famed Roots Picnic, the Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life concert, taking place next summer.

The iconic rap group will headline the show alongside a lineup of beloved hip-hop stars: Queen Latifah, Common, Arrested Development, Digable Planets, The Pharcyde, Dres from Black Sheep and more to be announced.

The inaugural event is set to take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 29; tickets go on sale starting December 14.

"The first time we played Hollywood Bowl was way back in 2011, and there was nothing like it," Roots frontman Questlove said. "We came back to headline in 2019, and we've been talking about doing something there since. This idea for Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life came up, and we knew there was no better spot."

