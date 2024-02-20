Roots Picnic 2024: Lil Wayne to headline; Nas, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét to perform

The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia for its 2024 show, with Lil Wayne set to headline.

Wayne will be joining The Roots for a special New Orleans celebration set with Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton.

The two-day concert, happening June 1-2 at its longtime home of The Mann in Fairmount Park, will also feature performances by Jill Scott, Nas, Victoria Monét, Gunna, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Tyla, Wale, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Marsha Ambrosius.

Special collaboration sets include an Adam Blackstone Legacy Experience with Fantasia and Muni Long, a J.Period Live Mixtape Experience with Black Thought, Method Man and Redman and the Baller Alert: Go-Go set with Scarface and Amerie.

André 3000 will perform in support of his acclaimed solo debut, New Blue Sun.

Tickets for the Roots Picnic are currently on presale with general sale tickets up for grabs starting February 23.

