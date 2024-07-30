RZA makes move to expand Wu-Tang Clan's brand

RZA of Wu-Tang Clan has teamed with Iconic Artists Group and Rock the Bells to increase business opportunities for the legendary hip-hop group and unite all of their global communities on a single platform.

"As we evolve from 'Legendary Status' to 'Iconic Status' it's only fitting and serendipitous that we join the team at Iconic Artists Group and Rock the Bells," RZA said, per Variety. "This partnership will help us continue to expound and expand the Wu-Tang Clan's Legacy."

"The Wu-Tang Clan's brand and music have been cornerstones of Hip-Hop culture," added LL Cool J, who founded Rock the Bells. "Our partnership with Iconic Artists Group will enable us to leverage Rock The Bells' multi-faceted platform—encompassing radio, e-commerce, licensing, content, and live events—to unite and engage fans with this iconic brand. Together, we'll guarantee that the Wu-Tang Clan's legacy and timeless Hip-Hop remain powerful forces for generations to come."

Speaking of Wu-Tang, Raekwon talked about the possibility of the group reuniting for an album.

“We tryna get it together,” he began on Instagram Live. “Everybody’s spread out. Everybody’s doing something great in their life, so when it’s time for everybody to get in the room, it just seems like it’s the hardest s*** in the world. But it ain’t like we don’t want to.”

"Then you got so many minds. You throw a beat out and a n**** be like, ‘I like that, I don’t like that.’ It’s hard," he continued. "It’s real hard, but don’t count us out. Don’t never count us out.”

Until then, Raekwon has announced his solo record, Cuban Linx, coming out Aug. 1.

"I’m gonna hit y’all the title of the next album," he said. “This one’s gonna f*** y’all up. Trust.”

