Sade to release first song in years, "Young Lion," in honor of transgender son

Sade's back, and she's dropping No Ordinary song. Her upcoming single, "Young Lion," will be her first song in years. A tribute to her transgender son, Izaak, the song is set to appear on a benefit album titled Transa.

Arriving on Nov. 22, the album features over 100 contributing artists, and exclusive songs and covers from artists like Sam Smith and André 3000. There are eight chapters in honor of the eight-stripe rainbow Pride flag and 46 songs. The lead single is a cover of "I Would Die 4 U" sung by Prince collaborators Wendy & Lisa alongside Lauren Auder.

The goal of the album is raise awareness and support for trans and nonbinary artists.

"We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centered and celebrated those gifts," says Dust Reid, one of the masterminds behind Transa. "We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate. We felt this is something everybody should do. Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future oriented around values of community, collaboration, care, and healing."

Sade's contribution marks her first song since releasing "Flower of the Universe" for the A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack and "The Big Unknown" for the movie Widows in 2018. She previously covered "Still in Love With You" for her band's The Ultimate Collection album.

