Scary moment at Beyoncé's Houston concert as Cadillac tips in mid-air

Credit: Maggie Conarro
By Andrea Dresdale

Beyoncé's hometown show in Houston Saturday was marred by a scary moment.

Towards the end of her show, Bey performs "16 Carriages" while riding in a red Cadillac that's suspended in the air. But on Saturday night, the car began tipping to one side, and then got stuck that way, leading to Beyonce saying, "Stop. Stop. Stop." As seen on social media, the car was eventually lowered down; Bey told the crowd, "Thank you for your patience."

After she returned to the stage to continue the song, she said, "I want to thank y'all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me." She then concluded the show.

On Instagram, Beyonce posted a photo of the car tipping over in mid-air, along with a collection of other photos and videos from the show at NRG Stadium.

A statement posted on Instagram by Bey's company, Parkwood, reads, "Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyonce uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was inured. The show continued without incident."

